Perseid Meteor Showers peak this week: Here's how and when to watch them

IDAHO — The annual Perseid Meteor Showers are underway, but they hit their peak this week. The showers last from July 17 to Aug. 24, and the showers reach their peak from Aug. 11 to the 13. The best viewing hours are from midnight to dawn, Aug. 12, according to NASA.

During these peak hours, you can expect to see 50 to 100 meteors per hour.

Peter Komka/AP A meteorite of the swarm of meteorites Perseida illuminate at the sky above Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year in August when the Earth passes through debris and dust of the Swift-Tuttle comet. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP)

Here's how to best enjoy the showers:

