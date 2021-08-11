Perseid Meteor Showers peak this week: Here's how and when to watch them

IDAHO — The annual Perseid Meteor Showers are underway, but they hit their peak this week. The showers last from July 17 to Aug. 24, and the showers reach their peak from Aug. 11 to the 13. The best viewing hours are from midnight to dawn, Aug. 12, according to NASA.
During these peak hours, you can expect to see 50 to 100 meteors per hour.
Here's how to best enjoy the showers:
- No special equipment is needed
- Wait for a completely dark sky
- Find a clear sky, free of clouds and pollution
- Best viewing times are from midnight to dawn
- If you can't see the showers you can watch a livestream online, click here.