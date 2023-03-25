Owyhee Off-Road Challenge in Adrian, Oregon jump starts the running season

The Owyhee Off-Road Challenge features a 5K, a 10K, a half marathon and a 55K, the course takes runners through the Owyhees giving runners a spectacular view on this unique course.

"Oh yeah around the halfway point of the 55K you actually have an overview of Lake Owyhee, and it is beautiful," said Anthony Jacobs out of Boise who finished the 34.2 mile course in four hours and 25 minutes.

Jacobs uses this race to kick off his season and get a baseline for his fitness level, he has some lofty goals this year.

"I’ve got a one-hundred miler in July," said Jacobs. "So this was a good test, but honestly this race is for a really good cause."

The small town of Adrian, Oregon uses this race as fundraiser to build a track at the high school, according to race organizer Nickie Sharia that would be huge for the community.

“Our kids have to go to other schools with a track to practice," said Sharia. "We don’t really have safe walking paths so it is something we have needed for a long time and we have tremendous support for our community to make it happen."

The town rolls out the rural charm for the runners as first responders, volunteers and businesses come together to make the Owyhee Off-Road Challenge a success.

"We have the clover buds over there handing out water, said Sharia. "Our 4H kids and our track kids are all up on the hill running those aid stations, this is a big deal for the town of Adrian."

The race has been happening since 2015 and the runners love it, even though this year it was colder than it has been in the past few years.

"It was quite windy for the first half, we actually got snowed on a little bit, but there was no mud because of the cold," said Jacobs. "The whole town comes out so it is a really great race environment."

The next big race will happen on April 15 with the Race to Robie Creek, it's billed as one of the toughest half-marathons in the west, but registration is full.