Outdoor roundup in Boise four things to know this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — There are a few updates outdoor enthusiasts need to know about this weekend including the beginning of Bogus Basin's season pass sale, registration for the Race to Robie Creek remains open and the City of Boise will end its winter off-leash dog program.

Bogus Basin season passes went on sale today and although prices went up a little bit this non-profit still provides one of the best deals in the ski industry.

Skiers and snowboarders can choose from a variety of different options including mountain biking in the summer, nordic skiing and a number of alpine passes, people have until March 6 to lock in the lowest price for the season.

Runners have until the end of Sunday night to sign up for the Race to Robie Creek, this challenging half-marathon returns after being canceled twice because of the pandemic.

This popular race normally fills up on the day registration begins, but that did not happen this year, runners are required to show proof of vaccination in order to race.

The City of Boise announced that Monday ends the off-leash dog program in Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex.

The city opens these parks to dog owners during the winter, but closes them during spring, summer and fall.

Ann Morrison Park does have a year-round off-leash dog park where people can take their furry friends.

Ridge to Rivers continues to warn people not to use the trails in the foothills when they are muddy as that causes damage to the trail system by creating ruts and widening trails due to erosion.

The trails won't likely dry out until the spring, people can usually access the trails early in the morning when they are still frozen and there are also several all-weather trails that people can find on the Ridge to Rivers website.