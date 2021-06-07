Watch
Officials urge vigilance after coyote kills dog in Lower Hulls Gulch

Ridge to Rivers
Lower Hulls Gulch
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 07, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Ridge to Rivers is urging those heading out in the Boise Foothills to be vigilant with their pets after a coyote killed a dog in the Lower Hulls Gulch area Sunday. The attack happened about half a mile above the Red Cliffs Trail junction, according to a Facebook post.

Ridge to Rivers says to leash all pets for their own safety while traveling in this area. The Boise Foothills are home to a large number of wildlife and coyotes are very protective of their young during the spring and early summer. If you see a coyote, make sure to give it a wide berth.

Idaho Fish and Game has been made aware of the incident, according to Ridge to Rivers.

