Montana seeks to lift protections for bears around Glacier National Park

Joe Lieb/AP
In this 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is a grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis) in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo. Grizzly bears are slowly expanding in the northern Rocky Mountains but scientists say they need continued protections and have concluded no other areas of the country would be suitable for the fearsome animals. The Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, released its first assessment in almost a decade on the status of grizzly bears in the contiguous U.S. (Joe Lieb/USFWS via AP)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 16:49:53-05

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana is asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to lift threatened species protections for grizzly bears in the northern part of the state.

The request announced Monday comes after bear populations grew sharply in recent years. Run-ins between humans and bruins also have increased, including attacks on livestock and periodic maulings of humans.

Gov. Greg Gianforte says removing federal protections would give state wildlife officials more flexibility to deal with conflict bears.

Northwest Montana has the largest concentration of grizzlies in the Lower 48 states, with more than 1,000 bears across an area that includes Glacier National Park and large expanses of forested wilderness.

