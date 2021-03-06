McCall woman competes on Discovery Channel's Naked and Afraid

BOISE, Idaho — A new season of Naked and Afraid begins on Sunday night, this show pushes a man and a woman to the limits as they try to survive in the wilderness for 21 days without clothes.

Holly Moss grew up in McCall and she will be featured on the season premiere at 6:00 p.m. on the Discovery Channel, people can also stream this show on Discovery Plus.

Can a former Eagle Scout and environmental educator survive 21 days in the Georgia rainforest? Watch the season premiere of #NakedandAfraid Sunday at 8P on @Discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/nigPmFWrdI — Naked and Afraid (@NakedAndAfraid) March 6, 2021

"It’s crazy the craziest thing I’ve ever done, number one," said Moss. "It is super awkward to meet a naked person and be like we have to do this with no shirt, no pants, it was super uncomfortable but you get used to it."

In this challenge, partners need to work together to build a shelter, find food and water and Holly did her Naked and Afraid in the Smoky Mountains of Georgia.

“I came into it without a ton of confidence as a survivalist," said Moss. "I have no formal training."

But she told us growing up in McCall helped and the way she grew up helped her in several ways.

"For example like fire building is like second nature to me," said Moss. "It is just what we do up there to stay warm, but that is a survival skill.”

Holly says Naked and Afraid challenged her mentally and it also taught her to live in the moment, she called it a personal coming of age type journey that helped her build confidence.

"I totally would do it again, I actually miss it sometimes," said Moss. "When I got out I was like the world doesn’t make sense put me back.”

She also became the first person to represent Idaho on this show.

"I was super excited, I think we had like one person from Pocatello do Survivor, but nobody do Naked and Afraid," said Moss.

However, Moss was mistaken on being the first person from Idaho that list includes Star Torres and Tony Wheeler from Pocatello they were the first couple to do the show.

Pocatello native Jeff Zausch has spent 121 days naked in the wilderness doing several different shows, this information is courtesy of East Idaho News.

Stacey Osorio has also done the show and although she grew up in southern California she currently lives in Stites, Idaho.