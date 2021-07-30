Masks required at indoor locations in Yellowstone National Park

Regardless of vaccination status, visitors to Yellowstone National Park are required to wear face coverings indoors. This includes park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops and restaurants.

Masks are also required outdoors where physical distancing cannot reasonably be maintained, according to the Yellowstone website. Face coverings are required for everyone on all forms of public and commercial transportation.

The park says all five counties within Yellowstone have substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. For more information on current conditions in Yellowstone, click here.