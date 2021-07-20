Watch
NewsIdaho Backroads

Actions

Man who guided illegally in Yellowstone gets week in jail

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Brown/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016 file photo, a herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park. A Montana legislative committee wants American Indian tribes to be able to hunt bison inside Yellowstone National Park to better control herds of the animals that migrate into Montana during winter, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Yellowstone
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 11:39:57-04

A judge has sentenced an Oklahoma man to a week in jail and ordered him to pay $1,100 for guiding visitors illegally in Yellowstone National Park.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that 60-year-old Theodore Eugene Garland, of Edmond, Oklahoma, led visitors who trespassed in thermal areas and elsewhere, cliff-jumped in an off-limits area and altered a river’s flow in 2020. A judge found Garland guilty of the violations in April and sentenced him July 2.

Garland had a guide permit but an online cliff-jumping video prompted an investigation. An attorney for Garland said Monday the judge recognized his client did wrong but also inspired people about Yellowstone.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light