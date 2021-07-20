Man who guided illegally in Yellowstone gets week in jail

A judge has sentenced an Oklahoma man to a week in jail and ordered him to pay $1,100 for guiding visitors illegally in Yellowstone National Park.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that 60-year-old Theodore Eugene Garland, of Edmond, Oklahoma, led visitors who trespassed in thermal areas and elsewhere, cliff-jumped in an off-limits area and altered a river’s flow in 2020. A judge found Garland guilty of the violations in April and sentenced him July 2.

Garland had a guide permit but an online cliff-jumping video prompted an investigation. An attorney for Garland said Monday the judge recognized his client did wrong but also inspired people about Yellowstone.