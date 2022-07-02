Lucky Peak State Park provides water recreation within minutes of Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Families were out beating the heat at Lucky Peak this Fourth of July weekend as this state park features three different spots and a wide variety of activities.

Sandy Point below the Lucky Peak dam features a large beach area with shallow water making it one of the best and safest places to take children to cool off in the summer.

"The kids can play, it’s safe, it’s not too deep, it’s perfect," said Tara Kempfer who was at Sandy Point with her family. "I think it is awesome and you can still get your beach day."

Discovery Park just downstream features one of the best places in the area where people can take out their paddleboards on tranquil water.

Dozens of people were out on the water and it was fun to watch people try to take their dogs for a ride on the paddleboard, this area of the park does require dogs to be on leashes.

Above the dam, Lucky Peak Reservoir offers a place for motor boats, jet skis and kayaks to enjoy the water.

Spring Shores Marina, also managed by Idaho Parks and Recreation, has a full-service marina with boat slips making it convenient for people to get out on the reservoir.

We did see the Ada County Sheriff's Office tow a broken down boat back to the marina, they are out on the water this holiday weekend to make sure everybody stays safe.

Idaho law requires a life jacket for every person on a boat and children under the age of 15 are required to wear life jackets.

This weekend marine law enforcement throughout the state will be keeping you safe by participating in a heightened outreach and enforcement campaign regarding the dangers of boating under the influence. Have a fun and safe 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/zJTC8BYgHJ — IDPR (@Idparksandrec) July 1, 2022

All three of these areas can be accessed with a ten dollar state park's pass that people can purchase when they register their vehicle, two trips more than pays for the annual pass as a one time pass costs seven dollars.

“"t’s amazing," said Kempfer. "It is easy, it is perfect, the kids love it, it is nice to spend time with family and friends and it is gorgeous."

Spring Shores Marina and Discovery park are open sun-up to sun-down and the swimming area at Sandy Point is open 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.