Local figure skater lives out her dream performing in Sun Valley on Ice

KETCHUM, Idaho — If you are looking for a different way to cool off this summer, Sun Valley on Ice puts together a dynamic show in a magical setting. On an outside rink, at that.

Jaysa Bozzutl grew up figure skating and performing in the little kids number for Sun Valley on Ice. She just graduated from high school and plans to take a gap year to see if she can become a professional skater. She got her first gig with Sun Valley on Ice.

"It has definitely been a dream of mine," said Bozzutl. "It is very cool to actually get to work with all the coaches that have raised me, shown me what it is like to be in a show, and just taught me everything."

Jaysa was Natalia Zaitseva's first student, as the pair started working together when Jaysa was only six years old. Now they are both working members, skating side by side during the show.

It's a star-studded show with Olympic team member Mariah Bell headlining the first show of the summer. There will be six more shows this summer, each including a big name, like gold medalist Nathan Chen.

Jaysa knows she needs to skate her best when she is out on the ice with these figure skaters and the rest of the talent that brings this show to life.

"It’s definitely difficult. It is a new way of thinking about skating with everybody in the cast and being able to follow everybody, but it is pretty incredible to just be a part of everything," said Jaysa with a smile.

You may have been wondering how they keep the ice from melting during the summer in Sun Valley. Believe me, I was wondering the same thing.

"We have an absolutely magnificent refrigeration system," said rink manager Scott Irvine. "We just actually replaced the original that was installed in 1956, so we got this brand new state-of-the-art system which allows us to keep ice when we have beautiful 80 to 85 degree weather."

Scott and his team work hard to keep the ice in pristine condition, and he has had a lot of experience after 13 years of working with Disney on Ice.

"I love everything about the ice skating industry and show business, and this just happens to be one of the most beautiful settings you could ever put an ice show in," said Irvine. "When you open that top curtain on the outdoor rink, you've got the moon, the stars and you can feel the cold coming off the ice. I couldn’t ask for a better stage."

The outdoor rink is also open for skating.