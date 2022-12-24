Let's go tubing! Gateway Parks offers family-friendly recreation during the holidays

Gateway Parks manmade paradise of snow can be fun for the children, but every time I go to the tubing hill, I'm pretty sure the adults have just as much fun.

Looking for something the whole family can during the holiday break. The tubing hill at Gateway Parks at Eagle Island State Park is a blast and I think us adults have just as much fun as the kids! pic.twitter.com/SyiwHmVhVL — Steve Dent (@idahodent) December 24, 2022

If you are looking for an activity to get the kids out of the house during the holidays, this is an adventure right in the middle of the Treasure Valley.

Gateway Parks is located inside Eagle Island State Park and offers 1.5 hour blocks from nine to nine during Christmas break, season passes are also available.

"Are you having fun?" asked Kayla Backman to her son Braun. "Yeah," he replied with energy.

We also ran into twin brothers who seemed to be having the time of their lives, these lads were able to give their families visiting from out of state a classic Idaho experience.

"We are just having a blast, woo hoo," said Bruce Eisiminger. "Coming down the hill with the kids screaming that is what it is all about."

Ryan Neptune, the founder of Gateway Parks has been a pioneer in the snowmaking and this year it felt like they built a bigger mountain of snow than in past years with the help of mother nature.

"Amazing the fact that they allow us to be able to do this even when there is not snow is super cool," said Backman.

Gateway Parks requires online reservations, there is an entry fee into Eagle Island State Park (if you don't have an Idaho State Parks Pass) and they also have a fire to help family members that don't tube stay warm.

They will also be open during a special time from 10:00 p.m. to midnight to allow people to slide into 2023 on New Year's Eve.