In-person hunter education classes are back in session

Idaho Fish and Game
Hunter Education
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jul 26, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game says in-person hunter education classes are back in full swing and just in time for new hunters to complete them before the fall seasons. The in-person classes were suspended in spring 2020 due to COVID-19.

The instructor-led classes provide new hunters with a hands-on learning experience. They can be helpful for people who have minimal experience in the field and handling firearms.

“While the self-paced online courses provide convenience, we are thrilled that we’ve been able to ramp our instructor-led courses back up and excited to get students back into the classroom to learn from our experienced Hunter Education instructors,” said Brenda Beckley, Hunter and Angler Recruitment and Retention Manager.

IDFG says they are following CDC guidelines in instructor-led classes for the safety of students, instructors and staff. Classrooms will be arranged for social distancing and tables, chairs and equipment will be sanitized regularly.

The cost for enrolling in instructor-led classes costs $9.75. Click here to see a list of courses currently scheduled.

