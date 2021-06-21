IDFG looking for information about pronghorn killing near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is asking for information about a buck antelope that was shot and left near the Emmett dump early on June 6. IDFG says it likely happened before sunrise.

Conservation officers are looking for any information that might help solve the case. A reward is available for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest or a citation.

You can report information online anonymously or by calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999.