Idaho Trails Association features more volunteer opportunities than ever before

BOISE, Idaho — Monday night from 6-10 people can learn more about the Idaho Trails Association at Payette Brewery for Kegs for a Cause where 50 percent of beer sales will go to this non-profit.

Idaho features more than 10,000 miles of non-motorized trails through out the state and every year the Idaho Trails Association takes crews out to perform maintenance on these trails.

"We started in 2010 and since then we have grown every single year," said Kelly Hewes of ITA. "More people are interested in getting out, working on their trails and being part of a trail crew."

Last June we met up with a crew at Perjue Canyon in the Little Jacks Creek Wilderness, we saw crews divert the trail away from a stream and clear out some overgrown brush.

"With our public lands it is really important to have people understand what stewardship of public lands means and trail work is fun," said Jessica Evett, a trail boss on the Perjue Canyon team.

The Idaho Trails Association will put you to work, but volunteering creates a great opportunity to meet other hikers and people who love the outdoors.

"One of the things our volunteers say is their favorite thing about it is just getting to meet other people during out trips," said Hewes. "When you work really hard on a trail you kind of just build this awesome bond with people from all different types of walks of life."

This year ITA features day trips, weekend excursions and week long adventures through out the state in some of Idaho's most remote and rugged terrain.

Opportunities this year include trips into the Frank Church Wilderness of no Return, Hells Canyon and the Sawtooths, but there are projects close to Boise like the Hulls Gulch spring clean-up on March 25.

This year the Idaho Trails Association will feature all-women trail crews and youth trail crews, this could be an a good opportunity to send their kids to a different type of summer camp.

"It is such a cool way to send your kid off and it’s free, all the food is provided so I think it is a really good deal," said Hewes. "We are just hoping to get out there and make a difference in Idaho’s trails so that it is a better experience for everybody."

The Idaho Trails Association has more than 80 projects on the schedule this year and that is the most they have ever had since this non-profit started in 2010.