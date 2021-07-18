Idaho features some unique ways to practice yoga in nature

BOISE, Idaho — In the past decade, there has been tremendous growth in yoga especially from 2012 to 2016 where the number of people practicing yoga increased by 50 percent and now yoga is part of millions of people's lives.

People also have many different ways they can practice yoga especially because this activity doesn't take a lot of space or equipment.

Here in Idaho, there are some unique ways to try out yoga and a favorite among a lot of people is yoga on the mountain at Bogus Basin by Yoga for life.

Free sessions happen Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. until July 29, on the weekends there are free sessions in the morning starting at 10:30 a.m. until August 29.

"We have so much fun when we are out here and it is so hard to be in a bad mood, you get to listen to the birds, see wildlife and people really love being here," said Stephanie Florence of Yoga for Life. "It is the mind-body connection you are breathing you are in the present moment."

For those more advanced another option includes stand-up paddleboarding yoga at Quinn's Pond this was born out of a partnership with yoga instructor Natasha Palmer and Idaho Rivers Sports, click here for more information.

"So a lot of people are worried they are going to fall in and sometimes you do, but the worst thing that happens is you get wet," said Palmer. "Working on the paddleboard you are fully engaged with all your muscles all the time so you don’t have a lot of time to think, you are really focused."

Both yoga on the mountain and SUP yoga people get to work out while enjoying nature and connecting with the outdoors spiritually.

"It’s probably my favorite part about doing stand-up paddle yoga is not only taking your yoga outside but somewhere there is so much beauty," said Palmer.

The elevated levels of bacteria found in Quinn's Pond have also subsided and the Parks and Recreation Department has taken down the warning signs at this popular destination.