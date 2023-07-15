Idaho Backcountry Vets honors Chris Akins who passed away in June

Chris Akins owned Kokanee Tackle, one of the biggest sponsors for the annual kokanee fishing tournament at Fall Creek Resort on Anderson Ranch Reservoir put on by Idaho Backcountry Vets.

Sadly, Chris passed away in June due to health complications and he will be greatly missed within the Fall Creek community, the fishing community and the veterans community. He helped Kevin McFarland of IBV on several occasions.

"Yeah, Chris was always willing to lend a hand to anybody," said McFarland. "He closed down his shop and drove me up to Portland several times, he helped anybody that needed a hand really."

Chris also went out of his way to help organize Idaho Backcountry Vets largest event of the summer going six years strong. Now this tournament will be called the Chris Akins Memorial Kokanee Tournament

"We are dedicating the tournament to Chris now," said McFarland. "We are still going on the same mission helping vets and that’s what Chris would have wanted."

Idaho Backcountry Vets makes it their mission to help veterans connect with the outdoors to heal and make friends. During this tournament volunteers take vets out on the water.

Chris also would have been happy to learn the IBV sold out all 75 slots as this is also a prestigious tournament for anglers fishing for kokanee with $3,000 in prize money for first place. However, the anglers we talked to weren't having much luck.

"It has been hit or miss for some people, I’ve heard it has been awesome and then I’ve heard it has been pretty tough," said McFarland. "The fish that we have are world class kokanee so if you can get on them it’s worth it."

After the tournament there will be a celebration of life for Chris Akins and his ashes will be spread in multiple locations around Fall Creek Resort and Anderson Ranch.

One spot they were talking about is the American flag on top of the ridge, we traveled to this spot last winter with the American Legionwhen they replaced the flag.

