Horseback riders highlight the challenges they face on the trails

BOISE, Idaho — The trail system in the Boise foothills is entering a new era as Ridge to Rivers looks at new ways to manage the trails with the increase of usage.

When Ridge to Rivers put out a survey earlier this year only two percent of the responses came from horseback riders.

Many equestrian users have moved onto greener pastures and many riders have discovered Eagle Island State Park which features wide open spaces, separation of users on the trail and a huge parking lot with pull-through parking.

"We are finding it difficult to find a place to ride," said Mary Beumeler who rides a Tennessee Walker horse named Strider.

Equestrian riders do use the foothills trails, especially the trails off of Cartwright Road so we wanted to showcase their point of view to raise awareness to help everybody stay safe on the trails.

“Horses are more a fight or flight they are going to see a predator," said Karen Danley who is a board member with the Foundation for Ada/Canyon Trails Systems. "They might think of you as a cougar and they are going to react to that."

A horse typically weighs more than one thousand pounds so a reaction on the trails can create a dangerous situation for both riders and other users.

“If something that startles him his first reaction is fear and he might lash out at you with his hooves or he may run right into you," said Beumeler. "It doesn’t make sense to a person, but it is very logical to a horse."

Trail etiquette requires hikers and bikers to yield to horseback riders and bikers need to yield to hikers, and people should be alert when they come to blind corners on the trails.

Horseback riders ask other users to make noise and communicate on the trails if they see a horse and that could prevent accidentally spooking a horse.

"We are totally happy sharing these trails along with other users, but if it’s not safe and we don’t have parking we keep retreating to safe places," said Danley.

Eagle Island features pull-through parking and the foothills have spots designated just for horse trailer parking and that's something equestrian riders need to be able to access the trails and one of the reasons there aren't horses in some of the more popular trails.

But as growth continues and more people use trails in Idaho, the equestrian riders want to make sure they don't get left out of the discussion.

"Equestrians used to be able to ride on the Greenbelt and the foothills have got busier and busier over the years," said Danley. "We would really like a seat at the table and work together so we can come up with a true solution for all of us."

Here is the response we got from the Idaho Horse Council after the story on Wilson Creek aired and they started up the Wilson Creek Coalition.

Statement by Idaho Horse Council 4/01/2021

The Idaho Horse Council promotes every type of horse activity and is an official voice of Idaho. The Idaho Horse Council Trails and Urban Spaces Committee’s purpose is to protect and expand the network of open lands and trails available for equestrians’ users.

In order to accomplish the responsibilities of the IHC Trails and Urban Spaces Committee, the creation of IHC trail liaisons was developed and is in progress, having started up in the Treasure Valley area of trails. Equestrians united by the Idaho Horse Council organization, have assistance and support in advocating for the trails. The IHC Trail Liaisons, which falls under the guidance of the IHC Trail and Urban Spaces committee, will “adopt” a trail or trail system. They represent horseback riders on trails. These liaisons become active on issues, conflicts and updates regarding their particular trail or trail system. The information is reported back to the IHC Trails and Urban Spaces where it will be available to all equestrians. The more equestrians involved in our trails, the better representation as a trail user group and the better informed we are.

The Wilson Creek Coalition is a collaborated effort by any and all trail users along with the BLM management. This undertaking is endorsed by the IHC Trails and Urbans Spaces. Equestrian advocates will be actively working alongside other users in addressing and making group decisions regarding a trail. The IHC Wilson Creek trail liaison, Ann Potcher a seasoned rider of these trails and a member of the Boise Back Country Horsemen chapter accepted this challenge and moved forward with setting this up. This is the first coalition group of different trail users willingly volunteering to make a difference in the Wilson Creek trails. These individuals have agreed to identify, address, educate, and work together so we may continue our enjoyment and privileged use of the trails.

The Idaho Horse Council has no opinion on the individual equestrians who participated in the Channel 6 News report.

For further information or to become a part of the solution to trails, please call (208) 465-5477, or email Idahohorsecouncil@yahoo.com.

The Idaho Horse Council

IHC Trails and Urban Space Committee