Groups: Idaho wolf law will cause grizzly bear, lynx deaths

Doug Pizac/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1995, file photo, a wolf leaps across a road into the wilds of Central Idaho. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a measure that could lead to the killing of 90% of the state's 1,500 wolves. The Republican governor signed the bill on Thursday, May 6, 2021, that had passed the Senate and House with enough votes to overcome a veto. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac, File)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jul 19, 2021
Environmental groups have notified Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other state officials of their intent to file a lawsuit over an expanded wolf-killing law.

Groups say the law will result in the illegal killing of federally protected grizzly bear and lynx.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project and others on Monday gave a required 60-day notice of their intent to sue if Idaho officials don't prohibit all hunting, trapping and snaring in grizzly bear and lynx habitat.

The Republican governor in May signed into law a measure that lawmakers say could lead to killing 90% of the state’s 1,500 wolves through expanded hunting and trapping.

