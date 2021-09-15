Grand Teton National Park is a photographers dream

JACKSON, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park features the Snake River, several alpine lakes and some pretty epic hiking.

But the star of this national park is the majestic Teton mountain range as the middle peak, the Grand rises 6,320 feet off the valley floor and the summit reaches 13,770 feet of elevation.

We got up at 5:00 a.m. to go to Mormon Row, the historical barns that provide one of the best photography spots as the sunrise lights up the Tetons.

"You wouldn’t think the colors would change as much as they did but it went from a deep blue, to pale blue, to pink and purple," said Karen Waters who visited the park from Alabama. "It was just fabulous and we are having the best vacation ever."

Dozens of people showed up to watch the sunrise and snap some photos, and one of the keys to enjoying Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park is getting up early.

"I’m a former educator so I did a lot of research before I came and I had read about this spot with the sun coming up and backlighting the Tetons, it said you better get there early and stake out your spot," said Water. "There weren’t as many people I think because it is September so it is a little less crowded."

The park features several other vistas and iconic spots to take a picture of these mountains, Oxbow Bend is another famous spot highlighting Mount Moran with the Snake River flowing in the foreground.

Join us next week on Idaho Backroads as we go searching for wildlife in America's first national park and highlight the geological beauty of Yellowstone.