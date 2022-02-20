Getting weird at Stanley WinterFest with the outhouse races

STANLEY, Idaho — The 13th annual Stanley WinterFest happened this weekend in Stanley and it ended in style with their famous outhouse races.

To get the full feel of this unique festival you have to watch the video which features a live performance by Eli Howard and The Greater Good.

WinterFest features all sorts of interesting events and characters, but the outhouse races are something else at this festival that has a motto that states let's get weird.

"We absolutely do keep it weird that is for sure," said Jeffery Hall of Stanley WinterFest." Here in Stanley with our motto keeping it weird, we have everything."

This festival features Howlin' Wolf Raft Rides, the Turkey Bowl, a drag race and of course the outhouse races.

This two-day event also has the Fat Bike Fondo where bikers pedal 30 or 40 kilometers, Hall told us they had more racers than they've ever had before and next year they are thinking about moving this event to its own weekend.

"This is our 13th year of providing a ton of fun for people coming and visiting Stanley, but also for our locals, that's how the WinterFest actually started," said Hall. "Typical we have 69 full-time residents in Stanley so this is a lot more people than we are used to."

The outhouse races feature two different heats leading into a final race with prized for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, there is also a people's choice award where everybody votes on their favorite outhouse design.

Stanley doesn't have very much lodging so if you are interested in attending this event and staying overnight you need to secure accommodations well in advance of the festival.