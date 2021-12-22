Gateway Parks provides family fun tubing during the holiday season

EAGLE, Idaho — Gateway Parks at Eagle Island State Park features large tubing hills that create quite a thrill for kids, and let's be honest for adults too.

With Christmas break officially underway this destination offers families a chance to get out of the house and have a fun time.

"This is a dream come true for me to be able to provide a place that kids can and have just an absolute blast," said Ryan Neptune the owner of Gateway Parks. "We have one thousand people coming through here a day and it is amazing to see all these families around us who are just having a ball during the holidays."

Gateway Parks offers an hour and a half sessions for $25 during the day, $20 at night and season passes for $159, the season typically finishes up at the end of March.

This locally owned business also made a big investment this year adding more snow guns and equipment, which Neptune told us they wouldn't be open without that equipment because it has been so warm this winter.

"This year we invested in water coolers, air compressors, air chillers and we bought seven new snow guns," said Neptune. "We have 11 guns out here now."

Also new this year is Murphy's Mini Donuts food truck, Gateway Parks continues to sell hot chocolate and they also have a fire so family members that don't want to go tubing can enjoy their time at the hill.

Both the kids and the family members we talked to were having a blast on the day we checked out the park.

"It is our first time here and it is very fun," said Jerry. "Yeah very fun, I love," responded Jerry's daughter Destiny.