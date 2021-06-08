Free Fishing Day in Idaho is on June 12

IDAHO — Free Fishing Day in Idaho is coming this Saturday and anyone can enjoy a day of fishing without needing a license. Idaho Fish and Game says all other rules apply on Free Fishing Day.

The day is an Idaho tradition that typically includes Fish and Game employees and volunteers bringing fishing gear to various spots and helping people learn to fish. While there won't be any events in 2021, it's still a great opportunity for new fishers to experience some of the opportunities Idaho has to offer.

If you're new to fishing, IDFG says the state has thousands of places to fish and you can catch a variety of species ranging from a palm-sized bluegill to a 9-foot sturgeon. Fish and Game stocks about 30 million fish annually for anglers, including trout that are immediately available to catch.

“In the month leading up to Free Fishing Day, Fish and Game hatcheries stocked about 400,000 catchable rainbow trout in waters throughout the state,” Fish and Game Hatchery Manager Bryan Grant said.

The trout range from 10 to 13 inches and are stocked across the state in easily accessible areas, like community ponds, reservoirs and lakes. IDFG says these are the most convenient places to go for Free Fishing Day as they are close to home and provide a good chance to catch fish.

