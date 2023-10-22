Fall Flights leaves the audience in awe at the World Center for Birds of Prey

Fall Flights gives people an up close and personal experience with raptors as they fly overhead during a demonstration at the Raptor Ridge Amphitheater.

This show features a number of different birds including a Ferruginous Hawk, a Swainson's Hawk, a Verreaux's Eagle-Owl, an Aplomado Falcon, a Lanner Falcon and a Turkey Vulture.

"Surprisingly I liked the turkey vulture," said Ruth Stemberger, who was visiting from Maryland with her mother Veronica. "I’ve always disliked them and I thought they were not pleasant, but now I know they are the cleaner uppers and I feel good about that."

Education is one of the pillars of the Peregrine Fund and the World Center for Birds of Prey. Fall Flights is part of that as the show aims to get people interested in these birds in a unique setting.

"It was beautiful, it was really inspiring and I learned a lot about the birds," said Stemberger. "I love the fact that it was outside in the Boise landscape."

The World Center for Birds of Prey added more seating to the amphitheater this year. In previous years, Fall Flights would sell out before the first flight, now there are tickets remaining for shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday until November 5.

"My name is Stephanie and this is Farrah our beautiful Ferruginous Hawk and she just showed you that great opening flight demonstrating how a Ferruginous Hawk catches a rabbit," said one of the trainers in the show. "Our hope is when you leave here today you will be inspired to act."

The Peregrine Fund started in 1970 with a goal of protecting the Peregrine Falcon. In 1999, it was delisted off the endangered species list as one of the greatest conservation stories of all time. That work continues today and fall flights is just one way this non-profit gets people interested in birds of prey.

"I would come back again," said Veronica Gallo. "I thought the presentation was really good, it was very professional."

The World Center for Birds of Prey is open Tuesday through Sunday. This spring we took you to the grand opening of their new visitors center as they continue their work to protect birds of prey around the world.