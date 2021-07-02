'Extreme River Danger:' Tree blocking the entire Payette River on Hwy 17 east of Hwy 55

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A tree fell across the Payette River Thursday night on Highway 17 just east of Highway 55. The Boise County Sheriff's Office says it's hard to see the tree as it is around a bend in the river at the bottom of some difficult rapids.

"There is a potentially deadly situation for anyone who floats down the river at that section," said the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.

At this time, the sheriff's office says it is estimated to take a couple of days to remove the tree. The office will provide updates on the situation on its Facebook page.