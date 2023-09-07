Experiencing Silver Creek Plunge as part of the Idaho Back Roads

BOISE, Idaho - — In Idaho’s Boise National Forest, travelers can find a literal hot spot that’s fun for the whole family and a hidden gem that’s been keeping people coming back for generations.

Since 1957, Silver Creek Plunge has been the go-to destination for fishing, hiking and geothermal swimming that’s only 2 hours north of Boise along the Silver Creek.

“Silver Creek is the way Idaho used to be,” said owner Shawn Penn. “I mean, It’s still real hard to get here, you’ve got that fifteen-mile dirt road, climbing up over a windy mountain pass to get into here [through] backcountry."

Owned and operated currently by the Penn family, whose family roots go back to the 1860’s in Idaho and Eastern Oregon, the popular hot springs pool holds 186,000 of geothermal water boasting an average temperature of 100 degrees.

As the owner-operator, Penn has a personal commitment to the place. He has been camping here with his family since the early 70’s when his parents would take him and his siblings to the springs.

So in 2022, Shawn and his siblings purchased Silver Creek Plunge as a way to honor their mother after her passing so they could carry on and share similar experiences with future generations.

“Part of our dream when we took this over was that this would be a place where families could experience family. We want to be a part of everybody’s legacy so they have memories to tell to their kids,” said Penn.

To learn more about Silver Creek Plunge, you can check out their website here.