Endless Archery features an indoor range giving archers a place to practice year-round

Endless Archery started in Carl Holloway's garage in 2016 and his long-time dream came true in 2021 when he opened a new shop with a large indoor range in Nampa.

The 2,400 square foot range features 3D targets, provides room for competitions and allows archers to hone their skills throughout the year.

"It is a dream that has been realized and come to fruition," said Holloway. "It is hard to explain the excitement of being able to walk into this facility and knowing that I’m doing what I love to do."

Holloway told us around 80 percent of his customer base is interested in bowhunting and his shop provides a place to get equipment and practice their skills.

"Archery hunting compared to hunting with a rifle is definitely more intimate," said Holloway. "You are in closer, you got to be able to work in a lot closer to the animals."

Endless Archery hosts lessons, events, league shooting and competitions throughout the year, earlier this year a young adult team won a trophy at the National Championship in Las Vegas.

This summer they will feature several camps for kids and Jonathan Davis often brings his young daughter down to the shop when he goes to practice for bowhunting.

"She loves it, she wants to come every time," said Davis. "Archery is awesome," responded his daughter.

Endless Archery features the largest range in the Treasure Valley and it helps Davis prepare for bowhunting season.

"It is so nice to have the setup of 3D targets and be able to sight in out and not have to worry about all the elements," said Davis. "We come here every week, it is perfect."

Holloway has made Endless Archery a kid-friendly facility and archery is a sport for people of all ages, Holloway wants to pass on his knowledge and help other people learn to love this lifetime sport.

"I decided I wanted to have my own shop and help people have a passion for the sport that I love as well," said Holloway.