Eagle Rodeo kicks off the rodeo season with a small town throw down

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Rodeo puts together one of the premiere small town rodeos in Idaho and the family-friendly rodeo allows fans to be close to the action and the western way of life.

The Eagle Rodeo started in 2001, in 2016 it became sanctioned by the PRCA, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, which means this rodeo draws some of the best cowboys and cowgirls around.

"We want a small town, we want a big rodeo," said Tracy Baggerly the President of the Eagle Rodeo. "Dirt in your face, dusty, dirty, drinking beer having a good time and that’s what we are all about."

The rodeo used to be in downtown Eagle, but change came with the growth of the rodeo and Eagle. In 2018 the rodeo moved out to a ranch in Avimor.

"Progress comes right, we got pushed out and they are developing that property now," said Baggerly ."So we spoke with Avimor about this up here I’ve been friends with the McLeod family forever that owns this ranch and there is nothing better than to have a rodeo in a rodeo community."

The rodeo started on Wednesday, but kicked into high gear on Thursday as fans still have both Friday and Saturday to catch the action.

It all starts at 6:00 p.m. with mutton busting and a JR. rodeo before the main event at 7:30 p.m. which features bare back riding, barrel racing, team roping, calf roping, saddle bronc and bull riding. Idaho News 6 was also told there is a pretty notorious after-party on both Friday and Saturday nights.

The Eagle Rodeo also unofficially kicks off the rodeo season in southwest Idaho, as most small towns put together a rodeo. There's the Snake River Stampede in Nampa and the Caldwell Night Rodeo, but the weather on Thursday night in Avimor was perfect.

"My favorite part is rain or shine June in Idaho as anyone knows is pretty volatile we have seen it all," said Liz Moore of Double R Ranch Northwest Beef one of the rodeo's sponsors. "But once you get out here the camaraderie of everyone together supporting the same cause is just really fun."

Over the years this non-profit rodeo and its sponsors have raised more than $100,000 for local organizations.

"It started as very small event and now it has turned into one of the top three rodeos in the state of Idaho," said Baggerly. "We are super proud of what we do."