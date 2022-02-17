Dotty Clark returns for year number 62 at Bogus Basin

BOISE, Idaho — Skiers and snowboarders competed in the Dotty Clark in several different disciplines after this classic event for kids did not happen a year ago because of the pandemic.

High school kids represented their schools after qualifying for the Dotty Clark by participating in three different events during the race series at Bogus Basin.

"I think it is amazing, it has been weird after a year off but it is great being able to race for the school," said slalom skier Catelyn Berry. "To be a Borah Lion it is really cool to show that up on the mountain."

The Dotty Clark is the culmination of the race series which featured a slalom race, a nordic race, a snowboard race and a freestyle competition.

"We have been snowboarding for a really long time, but this is our first year competing and to be able to come and do the championship with all these other people is really cool," said Elli Clark who was standing next to her twin brother Ben.

The Dotty Clark returns at Bogus Basin after the race series got canceled a year ago. Today, the high school kids showed what they can do. Here are some of our favorite moments that we captured. pic.twitter.com/zvzpRAR9EI — Steve Dent (@idahodent) February 17, 2022

The Dotty Clark would not happen without volunteers and race director John Foley told us they had around 150 and around 90 percent of those came from the same schools as the children.

"It takes a lot of work with both the high school and middle school," said Berry. "I think it is great they let us have this program and let a lot of people have more fun."

Because it is not just about competition, it's also about progression and developing the next generation of winter sports enthusiasts.

"I did fall on my first run which is a bummer, but I did a second run and I felt a lot better he did really good he got a backflip in there so that was cool," said Elli of Tech Trep Academy. "Yeah I was pretty happy with my run," replied Ben.

There will be an awards show at the end of the day and in the past Centennial High School has been one of the best teams, on Friday. the middle school kids will get their chance to compete.

"It’s just awesome to see how many people love skiing and want to pursue it," said Berry.

