Cyclists gear up for the Sawtooth 200 road race on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — One of the premiere cycling races in the west is right in our own backyard as the Sawtooth 200 takes riders from Lucky Peak and finishes in Ketchum.

This 180-mile course weaves its way over mountain passes, steep descents and through Stanley on Highway 21 before heading south over Galena Summit and into Sun Valley for the finish.

“I have never ridden it myself, I’m kind of excited," said Claire Lintereur the mountain bike coach at the Ambrose School. "I’m excited to meet the other people it has been a while since I’ve done a long road ride so it will be really fun, we got our support vehicle, our daughter is going to be driving and it is going to be a party."

Bikers have several options when it comes to the Sawtooth 200 including riding solo or in teams of 2, 4 or 6 doing a relay ride with a support vehicle.

New this year is the option for people to solo the entire route, all 180 miles with an elevation gain of 12,000 feet, we talked with one rider who will be doing a 100-mile solo with a friend from Hawaii.

"Oh man, the Sawtooth 100 is gorgeous with spectacular scenery," said Douglas Flynn of Boise. "Last year it was beautiful weather and sunny with a bit of wind, this year we are looking at snow, rain and wind so kind of a new experience for me."

The race is put together by Omni Go! Events a timing company based out of Boise, they prepare for the race by doing a 150-mile loop to Lowman, over to Banks and back to Boise while also making sure the course is clear.

"Katie actually drove the whole route putting up signs and clearing debris off the road," said Tony Restuccia on of the race organizers. "We just want to make sure it is safe for everybody."

The Sawtooth 200 will start at Barclay Bay near Lucky Peak State Park at 5:45 a.m. the riders want to get through the busiest section of the course including the canyon leading into Idaho City before cars start showing up.

If you are driving up Highway 21 on Saturday be mindful that you will likely run into cyclists on the road.

"Just be careful give them a little bit of space," said Restuccia. "I think motorist don’t realize how scary it can be when a car comes really close to a cyclist sometimes it could cause them to crash there is no ill intent, but sometimes that happens."

The Sawtooth 200 is presented by Bronco Motors and other sponsorships include George's Cycles, Sawtooth Brewery and Kate's Real Food Energy Bars.

This will be the 16th year of this race and it will end at Rotary Park in Ketchum.