Community Race Series finishes up successful season at Bogus Basin

BOISE, Idaho — The Community Race Series started in 2018, and in the last two years there has been tremendous growth after 2020 when the race series didn't happen because of the pandemic.

The series features a trail running race on Tuesday nights, a cross country mountain bike race on Wednesday nights and a downhill mountain biking race on Thursday nights during the summer at Bogus Basin, the downhill mountain biking race had riders fill up all 120 spots in all six races.

"The bike shops are all here, people are super supportive everyone wants everybody else to do well in the race," said Paul McNeil who started the series back in 2018. "It has been really great to see with the community coming together."

Mountain bikers finished up the final race of the season on one of the hardest, most technical trails at Bogus Basin, G-19, which has a warning sign that states if you are struggling at this point turn back now, jumping is also required.

"It's Probably the hardest technical course here, a lot of rocks, sketchy sandy berms and a lot of room for disaster, overall it is a really fun course," said 14-year-old Ryan Chase who finished second overall in the novice/intermediate division.

The mountain bike race featured men and woman of all ages divided up into different skill levels from novice to professional.

"It's just a big event, something here locally," said Jake Johnson a rider who works at Ridgeline Bike and Ski. "Everyone is out here racing trying not to hurt themselves, I know that is something that can always happen when you are racing, but I’ve had a good time and I think it has been awesome."

The riders told us mountain biking gives them an opportunity to come together with their friends and it is part of the mission of Bogus Basin as a non-profit to host events like these that helps build the sport in a number of different ways.

"It is just really fun to go really fast, do big jumps and do hard stuff," said Chase who said the social aspect is important too. "Riding with friends and just having fun the with experiences and the memories."

Bogus Basin announced this past week they started doing a mountain biking school, our Kristen Scovira will have that story sometime this week.