Checking the conditions before the Race to Robie Creek on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — The 45th Race to Robie Creek starts at high noon on Saturday, this run has been dubbed the toughest half marathon in the northwest.

Runners take off from Fort Boise before climbing for eight miles to the top of Aldape Summit, then they start downhill to Robie Creek near Highway 21.

I checked out the conditions before Saturday's Race to Robie Creek. Clear conditions exist all the way about a mile from the summit then the snow and ice shows up. pic.twitter.com/sC1TCoy9tD — Steve Dent (@idahodent) April 14, 2023

The road is in great condition until about a mile from the summit and that's where the mud, snow and ice start showing up and the ice will likely get worse on the downhill because this area is in the shade.

“We are a little concerned about that, but I think if we take our time we are up for the challenge," said Jessica Buel. "Even if we have to sled our way down, crawl, or however we get there, we are going to the finish line."

Jessica Buel and Heather Sharp will be attempting the Race to Robie Creek for the first time, this year nearly half of the runners fit into that category.

"Out of our race field of 2,023, how about that number for a field, there are 991 first-time entrants in the race," said Brian Rencher, one of the organizers. "What does that tell you? I’m not 100 percent sure.”

Buel challenged Sharp to run one hundred miles in November and they completed that challenge, now they look forward to this challenge.

"So excited, nervous, but excited," said the two in unison. "We can do it."

The Race to Robie Creek will have bands at both the start and the finish, race organizers told us the public is welcome to come and cheer the runners at the start when they take off.

Spectators need tickets to go to the finish line, there is limited space over there which forces the organizers to bus the runners back to the start.

If runners are looking for a silver lining, there was way more snow last year and the weather looks good for the race.