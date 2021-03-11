Canyon County closes east end of Celebration Park for improvements

NAMPA, Idaho — Celebration Park is located on the Snake River about 25 miles south of Nampa near the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area.

Canyon County has closed the east end of Celebration Park to make improvements to campsites and other amenities.

This time of year the area becomes popular with hikers, bikers, horseback riders and anglers.

The east end will open back up on May 1, the Celebration Park boat ramp and the visitors center remain open.

