Brundage Mountain Resort opens for summer fun in the mountains

MCCALL, Idaho — Brundage Mountain Resort kicks off their summer operations in style with the return of their free summer concert series.

The TGIF concert series starts tonight with West Mountain Takeoff taking the stage, there will be bands playing on most Fridays throughout the summer at Brundage.

"The number one thing we are excited about is our free concert series on the beautiful grassy green lawn we have here in the base area we have ten dates booked this summer which is one of our biggest most robust lineups," said April Whitney of Brundage Mountain Resort."

It's the start of the summer recreation at Brundage which features a number of different activities the entire family can enjoy including some of the best hiking in the area to some really picturesque places.

“You can not beat the two hiking trails at the summit of Brundage Mountain," said Whitney.

To access these hikes Brundage offers a scenic chairlift ride up to the summit at 7,640 feet and from there people have the choice of two short hikes that go in opposite directions.

“One heads to the north you can look over the beautiful Hidden Valley area you can see the Seven Devils and the Wallowas in the distance," said Whitney. "The other one goes to the south to the Brundage lookout and you can see all the way into McCall, Long Valley, and the Payette Lakes."

Brundage also features lift-service mountain biking, this weekend they will open all but three of their 12 trails including Elk Trail, the most popular on the mountain, bike rentals are available.

Other activities include a nine-hold disc golf course, dining at Smokey's Bar and Grill and expanded access for e-bikes as this mountain getaway in the summer.

"The rule of thumb is McCall is ten degrees cooler than Boise and then being up at Brundage will buy you another five degrees of coolness," said Whitney. "So it is really a great way to relax with the family."

Brundage will be open weekends Friday through Sunday until the end of June, after that they will transition to operating Wednesday through Sunday with some bonus days thrown in around the summer holidays.

Scenic chairlift rides and access to mountain biking are included for winter season pass holders.