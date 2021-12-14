Brundage Mountain Opening Day brings 7" of fresh snow for skiers and snowboarders

IDAHO — With all the snow accumulating in the mountains, Brundage Mountain Ski Resort opened for full-time operations on Tuesday.

"The way October and November were going we did get a little bit nervous, but we really went from zero to hero with this storm that came over the weekend," April Whitney, Brundage Mountain Resort Spokesperson said. "And it is snowing right now, our opening day guests are enjoying 7 to 8 inches of fresh snow."

Even though it is four days past their average opening day, skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the three feet of fresh snow the resort has received since Friday.

"We make a lot of plans and preparations during the offseason, but the reward is really in the faces of our skiers and snowboarders out there," Whitney said. "Opening Day is always super rewarding seeing people come up and the joy on their faces and feeling the joy that the snow brings."

Brundage currently has three chairlifts running, with over 69 runs open for shredding. With all the fresh snow and with more in the forecast their operations crew is working around the clock to get the runs ready and groomed.

"To go from having hardly any snow to being open our crew has been working tirelessly," Whitney said. "The lift operators have a ton of work to do to prep the lifts, Ski Patrol sets up so much on the mountain, the ropes, the safety checks, and then our grooming crew. To have all that snow come in at once and for them to be able to track pack it and groom it, it has been a monumental effort to make this happen."

With more snow in the forecast, Brundage expects to expand grooming and open the rest of the lifts and runs soon. To keep up to date, visit the Brundage Mountain Ski Resort website for more information.