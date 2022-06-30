Brundage continues to build its summer operation on the mountain

MCCALL, Idaho — Brundage Mountain Resort is open for summer operations from Wednesday through Sunday and every year they add more amenities for people to enjoy.

Brundage now has 30 miles of mountain bike trails with most of those being built in the last five years giving people a wide variety of lift service riding in this beautiful area near McCall.

A fantastic day at Brundage Mountain Resort in Visit Idaho The Lakeview Vista trail is a gorgeous, fun cross country ride that encompasses a fun ride with breathtaking vistas along the way. You will find yourself smiling the entire time! pic.twitter.com/lCgYuVaTuX — Gary Peterson (@GMPPhotography) June 30, 2022

Elk Creek is the signature run that takes riders down the front side, last year Brundage introduced a ten-mile loop on the backside of the mountain and this year they are working on connecting Brundage to Bear Basin, a trail system managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

"They will start building up, we will start building down and it will be an 8.1 mile trail," said April Whitney of Brundage Mountain Resort. "It connects two of the best bike trail systems in the area so there really are endless possibilities now for people who want to spend an entire day or weekend mountain biking."

The trail will connect Brundage to McCall and it's a collaboration between CIMBA, the Central Idaho Mountain Bike Association, Brungage and the Forest Service that has been in the works since 2009, this summer this partnership brought in two trail building teams from out of state to help with the project.

"While they are here they are going to be helping our local trail builders, the Brundage trail crew and volunteers from CIMBA learn some of the advanced techniques to make sure trails aren’t just new trails to ride, they are not just good flow, but they are also sustainable with how they are constructed and how they interact with the environment.," said Whitney.

The trail system is expected to be completed this fall, but in the mean time Brundage offers so many other recreational opportunities for people during the summer including the scenic chair lift ride people can take up and down the mountain, disc golf and hiking along the ridge in either direction a half mile with outstanding views.

"You are up here at 6,740 feet and from the south you can see the Payette Lakes or you can go north," said Whitney. "From there you can see views like the one we are looking at now Granite Mountain, the Seven Devils and also over towards the Frank Church Wilderness area."

Brundage also begins their free summer concert series on Friday, July 8 and that happens every Friday night at 5:00 p.m. and runs all the way to September 2.

They will also feature bonus days on July 4 and 5, on Independence Day Brundage will have a five or a ten K run and live music with three different bands that will play from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Building up summer recreational opportunities has been a big step for Idaho ski resorts in the past decade to bring in another revenue source, but it also gives people a unique way to beat the summer heat.

"We have a nice breeze up here it is usually about ten degrees cooler than it is in McCall which is about ten degrees cooler than it is in the Boise Valley on those hot days," said Whitney. "So it is a really nice place to come up here be able to be active, but seek a little refuge from the heat."