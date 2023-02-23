Braving the weather up at Bogus Basin for the Dotty Clark Memorial Race

BOISE, Idaho — The Bogus Basin School Race Program has been encouraging high school and middle school students to hit the slopes for more than 60 years.

Every winter Bogus Basin hosts a competition every Saturday for six weeks, if the skiers and snowboarders compete in three events, they get to compete in the Dotty Clark.

"Oh yeah, my goal is to give every student the opportunity and the same thing with Bogus since they are a non-profit," said John Foley the race director. "They give every student an opportunity to come up here and participate."

The kids compete in downhill racing, nordic skiing and freestyle competitions while representing their school, Centennial High School has been the most dominate team.

This year the weather played a major factor with huge wind gusts and temperatures in the teens, but the students told us they would rather have fresh snow and these conditions then poor snow on a blue bird day.

"Oh I would much rather have a blizzard with some fresh pow, 100 percent," said A.J. Johnson from Centennial.

The Dotty Clark would not be possible without the hardworking volunteers and the parents who also show up no matter the conditions.

"I’m so happy about it, all the people that are sacrificing their time so that we can have this experience at Dotty Clark is amazing," said Johnson."

The students also love this event because if they put in the time they get to have a snow day on a Thursday.

"Skipping school is the best part," said Johnson.

This race program teaches kids how to compete, they learn a sport they can do the rest of their lives and it also helps build community not only within each school, but also with students from other schools.

"We have more students than we have had in the past, we are building the program back after the pandemic," said Foley. "We have more schools and the students are having a great time out there."

The middle schoolers will have their opportunity to compete in the Dotty Clark on Friday.