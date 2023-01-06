Boise Valley Fly Fishers hosts the Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo

The Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo happens on Friday and Saturday at Expo Idaho to help anglers get into the sport and improve their skills.

This marks the 18th expo put together by the Boise Valley Fly Fishers as this non-profit has a mission to educate, conservation and improving access.

"This is for anyone from kids and newcomers to experienced veterans," said Ted Eisele of Boise Valley Fly Fishers. "We have presenters from all over the world offering different techniques and we have stuff to help beginners get started in fly fishing."

The Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo features demonstrations, fly tying workshops and also connects local businesses, vendors and guides with anglers. pic.twitter.com/kIPQwwP0Ke — Steve Dent (@idahodent) January 6, 2023

The expo helps connect local businesses and vendors with anglers and the latest gear, it features conservation groups and government agencies who can give anglers pertinent information and it also helps outfitters connect with new customers.

The Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo features two casting ponds with scheduled demonstrations, we were there to see Troy Pearse give a spey casting demonstration.

"This is a two handed rod, it is great for steelhead fishing," said Pearse. "It allows you to cast long distances with no effort and no back casting room, so with this rod I can cast 100 feet with only a few yards behind."

The fly tying demonstrations are also a big hit, providing an interactive learning experience where people can get up close and watch fly tying, ask questions and talk with these professionals who come from all over the country.

The Boise Valley Fly Fishers have been around since 1971 and it's pretty easy to see the passion this club has for fishing.

"I started way back when I was a kid in the midwest fishing for bluegill," said Eisele. "I moved out west in 1976 and I got the trout bug, fly fishing for trout, steelhead and salmon has been a constant ever since."

If you missed the Expo on Friday, you have another chance to catch the event on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. admission costs $10.