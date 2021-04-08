Boise River flows to gradually increase this week

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation will begin increasing Boise River flows from around 250 to 500 cubic feet per second (cfs). The increase will happen from April 7 to April 15 to help meet initial irrigation diversions.

A flow rate of 7,000 cfs, as measured at the Glenwood Bridge gauge, is considered flood-stage level for the Boise River. Officials advise people to be aware of risks associated with increased flows, however. The water is deep, cold, and fast and extreme caution should be used around the riverbanks.

A.J. Howard

Releases to meet irrigation needs are coordinated with Idaho Water District 63 and river flows will fluctuate as demand increases. A news release says Boise River reservoirs are at around 65 percent capacity and are continuing to fill, retaining maximum water to meet anticipated irrigation demand.

River flows may frequently change during irrigation start-up and the snowmelt season. The National Resources Conservation Service reports snowpack as of April 5 in the Boise basin is at 83 percent median. The National Weather Service shows precipitation totals for March were extremely low, at 38 percent of normal.

There are no immediate flood risk management operations in place but Corps and Reclamation staff are monitoring basin conditions and will notify the public of any significant changes. For real-time Boise River flows, click here.