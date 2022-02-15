Boise Foothills trails muddy, susceptible to damage

Boise Parks and Recreation officials are asking people to refrain from using the Boise Foothills trails due to muddy conditions that can damage the trails.

Crews with Ridge to Rivers report a lot of damage at trailheads and in popular reserves due to high usage. All-weather Ridge to River trails are also too wet for responsible use this week unless visitors use the trails early in the morning while they are still frozen.

Recreators are also asked to avoid the Heroes Trail near the Boise VA Medical Center after high use created a mess along the trails, leaving "significant" damage.

Heads up trail users! It's a soggy mess across much of the Boise Foothills right now and trails are easily damaged. Please stay off muddy trails to prevent rutting and widening. The Greenbelt is a great option when things are this wet!



Photo: Quarry Trail, Table Rock pic.twitter.com/bOqzAqkFm1 — Boise Parks and Recreation (@boiseparks) February 14, 2022

"If you love and enjoy using Ridge to Rivers trails, please help us spread the word that using them when they are muddy can create lasting damage our trail team cannot fix," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway in a statement. "Unfortunately, Heroes Trail is an example of how quickly a trail experience can change due to careless use when it’s muddy."

Officials ask anyone wanting to use the trails refrain and use the Boise River Greenbelt until the trails have a chance to dry out.