Bogus Basin opens for season pass holders and other recreational opportunities

BOISE, Idaho — Mother nature has not cooperated so far this year, but because of their investment into snow-making equipment, Bogus Basin will be open Thanksgiving weekend.

This first weekend is only for season pass holders as they've only been able to open a couple of runs, but that number would be zero if it wasn't for man-made snow.

"It is such a blessing to have man-made snow and get some early season turns in," said snowboarder Elliott Wilson. "Last year they literally opened the whole mountain on opening day."

Bogus Basin needs more natural snow before they can open more runs and the entire mountain, but for skiers and snowboarders, this gives them a chance to knock off some of the rust.

"It’s a goal of ours to make this a ski weekend moving forward," said Jaime Zobler of Bogus Basin. "If we have to use man-made snow we will and that is one of the reasons we made the investment."

Bogus Basin has other amenities for the public to enjoy this weekend as they have opened their food service, the patio by the fire is a good place to hang out and the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will be open on weekends through Christmas.

"Yeah, it is fantastic," said Zobler. "The mountain coaster is about 4,300 total linear feet, it is cable-driven up to the top and then you free-fall down, the coaster is gravity fed and you control your speed."

Getting up to Bogus Basin has me fired up for the season and hopefully, the white stuff starts falling in bunches.