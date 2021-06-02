Bogus Basin looks forward to a new 10-year master plan as summer operations start

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin officially opened for the summer season.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends until June 19, and then it will be open seven days a week.

It may be hard to imagine that back in 2016 Bogus Basin came up with a 10-year master plan with a goal of transitioning to a year-round recreational area.

Under the leadership of their new general manager at the time Brad Wilson, Bogus Basin opened summer operations and in 2018 it offered recreational opportunities seven days a week.

"It has been a remarkable five or six years at Bogus Basin," said Susan Saad of Bogus Basin. "We’ve been able to complete our ten-year plan in just five years so now we are looking towards the future."

Bogus Basin also looks forward to summer operations which include lift service mountain biking, the Glade Runner mountain coaster and other activities after operating during the pandemic a year ago.

"We can’t wait to get back to a full slate of events this summer after last summer’s COVID," said Saad. "We will be looking forward to music on the mountain, music events on our patio, yoga on the mountain, we have our community race series and we will have a market on the mountain later in the summer."

The community race series starts on June 22 with cross country mountain biking every Tuesday, trail running on Wednesdays and downhill mountain biking every Thursday.

This nonprofit also added their snow making operation and a new high-speed quad as part of their master plan and they are currently working on a new master plan and should know more when the mountain completely opens on June 19.

"At that time we will announce more and more things that are coming up," said Saad.