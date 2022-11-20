Bogus Basin hosts its earliest opening day in 28 years on a beautiful blue bird day

BOISE, Idaho — Ski season has arrived as Bogus Basin held a soft opening this weekend giving skiers and snowboarders their first chance to hit the slopes this season.

This became a possibility because of early snow storms and the cold temperatures allowing this non-profit recreation area to use their snowmaking equipment they have invested in, this year they doubled the water capacity to allow all 50 guns to operate at the same time.

"Oh man it is just exhilarating, I’m so thrilled to be back on the board," said Taylor Rose who was shredding up the terrain park. "Thank you so much terrain park crew, Bogus Basin and everyone involved that makes this all happen."

Skiers and snowboarders could not have asked for a better start weather wise, the bluebird day created a beautiful experience up on the mountain and although the temperature was chilly, it didn't feel that way in the sun.

The people we talked with were also surprisingly pleased with the quality of the snow for it being so early in the season.

"I’m loving it, I’ve been having a great time the snow is pretty good," said a group of seniors from Mountain View high school. "This is my first time on powder and it’s been wicked," said Nate from Missouri.

Bogus Basin's status as a non-profit means that skiers and snowboarders win when Bogus Basin does well, the mountain has many new amenities even though this year they went with a strategy of trying to outpace growth with a myriad of smaller projects.

Opening day was busy they only sold 100 tickets and those went fast, but the mountain was full of season pass holders who often get perks with early opening or late openings like we had last year.

One thing is for sure ski season has arrived so bring on the snow because it is easy to find the heart and soul of this sport up at Bogus Basin.

“"It's just the freedom that it brings, the friendships and it has just molded me into the human being that I am today," said Rose.

Bogus Basin will close down for a few days before officially opening for its 80th season on Thanksgiving Day.

Pomerelle Mountain Resort also opened this weekend and next week Sun Valley plans to also open on Thanksgiving Day while Brundage aims for the Friday after Thanksgiving.