Bogus Basin continues to hit new milestones early this ski season

Bogus Basin opened for the first time on November 19, their earliest opening in 28 years, they got the entire mountain open last week and this Friday they will open their night skiing operation way ahead of schedule.

Not only will night skiing operations open for the earliest in Bogus Basin's history, skiers and snowboarders will also be able to enjoy two new runs on the backside as new lights have been installed on Sunbeam and Superior.

"We are really excited, we doubled the night skiing on the more advanced side of the mountain so now we have over 200 acres of night skiing, which is phenomenal," said Brad Wilson, Bogus Basin's general manager. "It makes us one of the largest night skiing operations in the country."

This non-profit recreation area also came up with a new day pass, people can buy a new night pass which allows them to hit the slopes from six to ten for a cost of just $19.

Bogus Basin has also widened cat tracks to provide beginners with new runs that will make it easier to progress from the bunny hill to the rest of the mountain.

We also checked out the two new runs off Shindig, a traverse from the top of Superior lift winds riders back to the Simplot Base Lodge, this area is one of the best to catch the sunset.

Checked out a pair of Bogus Basin's new trails. One is a blue square and the other is a black diamond, I have to admit my legs were on fire as I'm not quite in ski shape just yet. pic.twitter.com/BLyhb5KUg5 — Steve Dent (@idahodent) December 7, 2022

Once skiers and snowboarders make down it halfway down Shindig they can try out Independence a new blue square or Blackbird a new black diamond that had my legs on fire because I'm not in ski shape yet.

"It's super cool right now, they are covered with new snow so you will have a lot of fun in the powder and then we will be grooming Independence out pretty regularly once we get a little more snow," said Wilson.

This goes along with all the other amenities they have implemented to help with keep up with growth, make the user experience easier and with added snowmaking capabilities that has helped Bogus reach some of these milestones.

"We got to give credit to Mother Nature too," said Wilson. "We had a record weekend last weekend and it was the biggest couple of days we’ve ever had pre-Christmas, it’s been just a fabulous start and overall we couldn’t be happier to be starting our 80th anniversary with such a great start."

Bogus Basin only has midweek season passes, late night skiing passes and nordic pass available for purchase, every other season pass has been sold out.