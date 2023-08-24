Backpacking offers a different way to enjoy the Idaho outdoors

The Idaho Trails Association hosted a free seminar on backpacking and we went to check it out to learn more about this recreational activity.

Backpacking is a great way to get away from the crowds and discover new places that can't be accessed by vehicles, we found snow in the Sawtooths in August.

"You can explore new places and beautiful places," said Alisa Rettschlat who taught backpacking 101. " We discovered the Wallowas ten years ago and were like this has been here the whole time.”

I enjoy backpacking, but I'm not the best at it because I don't have the right gear. Backpackers need to bring the essentials, but packing too much can weigh you down on the hike.

"That’s why I came to the class today is how to figure that out because I do generally go too heavy," said Sandra Hyland, who attended the seminar. "I'm trying to figure out how to lesson that and learned great information at the seminar."

Rettschlat has 30 years of backpacking experience as her and her husband have ventured all over Idaho and other parts of the country, including the Grand Canyon. She told us it's worth it to spend money on lightweight gear.

"New backpackers typically don’t spend a lot of money on the gear, so it is going to be heavy," said Rettschlat. "What I usually do is pack my whole backpack with the things I need, the ten essentials."

The ten essentials include shelter which can be a tent, a bivy or a hammock. Backpackers will also need a sleeping pad and a sleeping bag to ensure they stay warm at night.

Navigation is important, especially because most areas in the wilderness do not have cellular service. A headlamp is key as well as hydration, filters work well in Idaho as people can access the mountain streams.

Clothing is important to not only stay warm, but also dry. Rettschlat recommened a set of clothes for hiking and a set for camp she told us not to over pack clothing because it is another thing that can really add weight.

The other essentials include sun protection, a first aid kit, a repair kit, a stove or a flame and food which is usually going to be your heaviest item. Another good item to have is an emergency communication device like a Garmin InReach or a spot device.

"I’m going to have to spend more money to lessen the weight of my pack," said Hyland. "Backpacking is something I enjoy and most sports cost money so I’m going to invest in that because I want to see more of my state."

The seminar also touched on how to go to the bathroom in the woods, how to hang a food bag or have a bear box and also focused on leave no trace principles of packing out what you take in.

"We believe if we teach people how to behave in the outdoors and still have fun backpacking that we can preserve it for everybody," said Rettschlat. "We want people to be safe, have fun and take care of our special places."

The Idaho Trails Association started in 2010 with a mission to keep Idaho's hiking trails open to everyone. They host volunteer meet-ups to perform trail maintenance, they also have ones designated just for kids and women and many of them include backpacking.

"I actually am going to sign up to volunteer with them it’s a great way to get to meet other people that are interested in going into the outdoors like myself," said Hyland.

"Wow, I’m super excited about that," said Rettschlat when she heard that. "I want people to come out and join us we have so much fun and people feel so good about maintaining these precious trails."