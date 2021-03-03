50,000 rainbow trout stocked at C.J. Strike Reservoir

IDAHO — As the weather starts to warm up, it's the perfect time to get outside and enjoy COVID-safe activities like fishing.

And there's plenty of opportunities for you to do so.

This week Idaho Power added 50,000 rainbow trout to the C.J. Strike Reservoir to kick off the spring fishing season.

“People love to fish in Idaho," Travis Long, Idaho Power Hatcheries Facilities Coordinator said. "And this program that we have with Idaho Power is perfect for people to get out and enjoy the outdoors with their family catch some fish and take things home to eat.”

The tankers dropped the fish off at Cottonwood and Jacks Creek Sportsman Boat ramps.

The fish were raised in Hagerman and are all about 10 inches long, perfectly pan-sized.

Idaho Power jaw tagged some of the previously released trout, so if you catch a tagged one you can enter your name into a drawing to win $1,000.

To be entered you must write the tag number, the date the fish was caught, the location, and whether the fish was released.

Then call 1-800-388-6011 to enter into the drawing.