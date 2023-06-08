3D archery range near Lucky Peak provides a unique place to practice shooting

BOISE, Idaho — A mile-long course weaving through the foothills provides archers with 20 different 3D targets representing buffalo, elk, turkeys, bears, and more.

The range was built by volunteers back in 2019 after a collaboration between several partners including the Idaho Fish and Game, the City of Boise, Treasure Valley Bowhunters, Idaho State Bowhunters, and the Idaho Traditional Bowhunters.

"We are so fortunate to have something like this so close to Boise," said Ray Combe, the co-owner of Elite Rifle Works in Nampa. "It is one of the best 3D archery ranges that I know of and it’s right here in Idaho."

Ray Combe came out to enjoy a day with his wife Charlotte. The two met 40 years ago at an archery event where they were teaching children the sport they love.

"We just developed a friendship at that time and then we started dating," said Ray. "The rest is history."

This couple still loves to spend a day honing their skills and this free range in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area is one of their favorite places to visit.

"Some of the targets are down in a ravine, or up on the hillside, so you get a good workout while you are out here," said Charlotte. "It's awesome and really challenging, so I like it."

The range provides a good place for bowhunters to prepare for hunting season, but there are no broadhead tips allowed. Those shred the 3D targets and they are pretty expensive to replace.

"That's a biggie [because] it ruins it for everybody," said Ray. "If you can leave donations please do. The clubs do great work to maintain it and a lot of people come up here and shoot."

RELATED | Idaho Fish and Game opens new archery range

Here is a video we did back in 2019 when the range first opened.

Archery helped spark Ray and Charlotte's relationship and they continue to find enjoyment through this sport, and with each other, out in nature.

"It is great to be able to do something," said Ray. "Archery is a sport that you can enjoy as a family."