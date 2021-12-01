Watch
3 mountain lion cubs euthanized in eastern Idaho

Posted at 9:58 AM, Dec 01, 2021
SUGAR CITY, Idaho — State wildlife officials have euthanized three lion cubs in southeastern Idaho.

Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game captured and euthanized the cubs on Friday after they appeared in the backyards of homes in the small town of Sugar City. Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman James Brower told the East Idaho News that the mother was nowhere to be found, and the cubs were in poor health.

It's not clear what happened to the mother. Brower says the cubs were too young to survive on their own, and there's no rehabilitation center to take them.

