Otter defends Little's involvement in state health care plan

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter defended Lt. Gov. Brad Little's involvement in a plan to reduce health care coverage for Idahoans.

Little is currently running as a Republican candidate in the high-profile race for governor now that Otter isn't pursuing a fourth term. Earlier this year, Little signed an executive order with Otter to permit insurance companies to sell cheap policies that don't include key provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

Otter said Thursday any concerns that Little is using the plan to benefit his campaign are only being raised by opponents and the media.

Little has traveled the state with Otter promoting the proposal, while his campaign has heavily touted the idea through campaign mailers and social media.

Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist, also running in the GOP gubernatorial primary, has called Little's involvement a campaign stunt