Osprey chicks get ready to flee the nest at the Salmon Outdoor Classroom

SALMON, Idaho — Two osprey chicks at the Salmon Outdoor Classroom are getting ready to leave the nest after a long breeding season.

Idaho Fish & Game says the older chick took flight for the first time on July 21. Biologists verified that it was okay and found it perched on one of the Salmon High School football stadium lights.

The chick returned to the nest after about an hour and took a nap. Over the next month or so, the fledglings will take practice flights and be fed and cared for by their parents.

A third chick is expected to take its first flight in the coming days. You can keep an eye on the ospreys on YouTube. Click here to watch the live feed.