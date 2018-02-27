BOISE, Idaho - A bill to change the age teens are allowed to be an organ donor from 16 to 15 unanimously passed the Idaho House Tuesday.

The bill was brought to the legislature by the Meridian Mayor's Youth Advisory Council.

Under the legislation, 15-year-olds could receive the "donor" designation on their drivers license. Still, as current law requires of 16-year-olds with a donor designation, a guardian's permission would be needed before organs could be harvested for donation.

Each year, MYAC decides on a topic that could improve from a change in public policy. After MYAC teens presented research on organ donation at an annual legislative breakfast at Meridian City Hall, Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, agreed to work with the group to help draft and sponsor the legislation.

The bill passed out of the House Health & Welfare Committee unanimously before receiving the full support of the House. The bill now heads to the Senate side for approval.