Under the legislation, 15-year-olds could receive the "donor" designation on their drivers license. Still, as current law requires of 16-year-olds with a donor designation, a guardian's permission would be needed before organs could be harvested for donation.
Each year, MYAC decides on a topic that could improve from a change in public policy. After MYAC teens presented research on organ donation at an annual legislative breakfast at Meridian City Hall, Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, agreed to work with the group to help draft and sponsor the legislation.
The bill passed out of the House Health & Welfare Committee unanimously before receiving the full support of the House. The bill now heads to the Senate side for approval.